Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,077 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $2,317,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,911,491 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,980 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 250,003 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 771,657 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 167,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 658,495 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,370 shares during the last quarter.

LIQT opened at $6.84 on Friday. LiqTech International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

