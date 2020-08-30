Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.90 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.