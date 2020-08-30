Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camping World by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,365 shares of company stock worth $1,932,035 and have sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.