Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Navient by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 79.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 698,006 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 142.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,080,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 634,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navient by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 630,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

