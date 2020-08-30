Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,446 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,446 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

