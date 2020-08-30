Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,166 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $64.17 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

