Virtu Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

SEEL opened at $0.87 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

