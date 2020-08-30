2,576 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

KMX opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. CarMax’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

