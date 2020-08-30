Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,997 S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

STBA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.61. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,675 Creative Realities Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,361 Dorian LPG Ltd
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in LiqTech International Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc
