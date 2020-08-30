Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,997 S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

STBA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.61. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

