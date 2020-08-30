Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. CJS Securities raised Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE SXI opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l during the first quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 23.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

