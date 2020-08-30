Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 91,793 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,675 Creative Realities Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,675 Creative Realities Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,361 Dorian LPG Ltd
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,361 Dorian LPG Ltd
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in LiqTech International Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in LiqTech International Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report