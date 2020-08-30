Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 91,793 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

