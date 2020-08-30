Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 78.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

GNPX opened at $3.88 on Friday. Genprex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Genprex Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Genprex Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

