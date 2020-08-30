Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 78.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

GNPX opened at $3.88 on Friday. Genprex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Genprex Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Genprex Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,675 Creative Realities Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,675 Creative Realities Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,361 Dorian LPG Ltd
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,361 Dorian LPG Ltd
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in LiqTech International Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in LiqTech International Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc
Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Camping World Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report