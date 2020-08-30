Mathew Watson Sells 5,677 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

