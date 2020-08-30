Matthew M. Furman Sells 5,511 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BBY stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

