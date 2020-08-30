15,519 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

