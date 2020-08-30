Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Renasant by 41.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Renasant by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

