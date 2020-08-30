Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,206 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BOX by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $20.00 on Friday. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 358.25%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.