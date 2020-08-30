Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.