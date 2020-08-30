Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,340,000 after buying an additional 156,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,718,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,268 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.45. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.