NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NuVasive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

