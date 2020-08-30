Amalgamated Bank Has $481,000 Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mylan were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 77.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

