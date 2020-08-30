Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,326 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $9,450,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 181,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,197,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE JBGS opened at $27.86 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

