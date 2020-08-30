Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.