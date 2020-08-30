Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

