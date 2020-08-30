Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

