Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 21,048 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $434,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $48,512.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,085,542 shares of company stock valued at $63,109,067.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.96. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

