Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Employers Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,497.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

