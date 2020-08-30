iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,844 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

