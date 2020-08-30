Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

