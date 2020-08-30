Keybank National Association OH Has $462.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $462,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,453.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,497.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

