Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of Protective Insurance worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Protective Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Protective Insurance stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Protective Insurance Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

