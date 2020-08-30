Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, China International Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,151.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,497.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00. The company has a market cap of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.