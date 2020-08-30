Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 2,102 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17,544.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 261.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $157.71 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $159.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

