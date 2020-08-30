Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

