Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 447,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAN opened at $56.92 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

