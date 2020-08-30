Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 447,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAN opened at $56.92 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

