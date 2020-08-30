Synovus Financial Corp Sells 8,681 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 170,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.