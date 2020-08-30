Synovus Financial Corp Has $32,000 Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.27. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

