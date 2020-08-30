Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

