Synovus Financial Corp Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $131.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $131,413.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

