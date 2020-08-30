Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,424,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 530,360 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

