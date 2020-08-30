Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.