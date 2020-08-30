Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 844,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 875,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 161,823 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

