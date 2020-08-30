HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3,778.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 589,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 574,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $265,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $3,398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 230.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 798,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

