BidaskClub Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

