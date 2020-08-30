Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $76.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.98 million and the highest is $76.40 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $297.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.54 million to $298.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $338.25 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,587.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,335 shares of company stock worth $13,204,296. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.51 and a beta of 0.82. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $160.41.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

