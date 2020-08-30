Synovus Financial Corp Sells 32,834 Shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,834 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the first quarter worth $102,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the first quarter worth $199,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 4.3% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

