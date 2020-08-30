Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,635 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 403,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

