Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $21.65 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

