Synovus Financial Corp Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $191,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

