Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Trading Up 1%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 2,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.